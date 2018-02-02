Date set for motion of no confidence in President Zuma

The ninth motion of no confidence against President Jacob will take place on 22 February.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete made the announcement on Friday after the EFF and DA wrote to her requesting that the State of the Nation Address ( Sona ) be postponed and that a motion of no confidence in the president be debated ahead of the event.

Sona is scheduled to take place on Thursday next week.

In her letter to both leaders Mmusi Maimane and Julius Malema, Mbete said the president exercised powers vested in him in terms of the Constitution when he called on Parliament to convene the Sona.

“The president, as head of state and government, had exercised powers vested in him in terms of the Constitution (section 84(2)(d), read together with Joint Rule 7(1), when he called on Parliament to convene the Sona.

“The joint programme committee had also further ratified the convening of the address, at its meeting on 16 November 2017,” Mbete said in a statement.

The speaker explained that due to the president’s powers, she could not grant the DA’s request to postpone Sona.

Meanwhile, the EFF has threatened to take Mbete to court for her refusal to hold a special sitting on the motion of no confidence against Zuma.

At the same time, ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu has said no party could force the speaker to schedule a motion of no confidence debate.

