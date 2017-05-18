Davids eyes further glory

While he continues to bask in the success of the Blitzbokke winning the World Rugby Sevens Series, talented flank Zain Davids is now setting his sights on winning the World Rugby U-20 Championship.

The 20-year-old Davids will play in his second and last junior championship in Tbilisi, Georgia. He previously played at the tournament in England last year, where the side that was then coached by Dawie Theron finished fourth. Davids now heads into the tournament high in confidence following his contribution to Neil Powell’s Blitzbokke, where he made his debut in Wellington early in the year, when he replaced Kyle Brown, who was injured at the time.

“The fact that the Blitzboks have already wrapped up the World Series title and the opportunity to play in the World Rugby U-20 Championship for the second time has made this year even more special and memorable,” Davids said.

“That said, we face a massive challenge now as the Junior Springboks and I am looking forward to making new memories with this great bunch of guys. Our preparation for the tournament has been good and I believe that we can win the trophy if we play to our potential.” The former Rondebosch Boys’ High School pupil, who scored three tries in last year’s U-20 Championship, started playing rugby on the pavements of Swellendam as a young boy.

He graduated through SA Rugby’s junior structures, where he advanced from the Coca-Cola U-16 Grant Khomo Week and Coca-Cola U-18 Craven Week to the SA Schools team and later joined the Junior Springboks and Springbok Sevens teams. Davids said he, along with players who played at the tournament last year such as flyhalf Curwin Bosch, will have to use their experience to help the team.

“A few of us have played against teams such as France and Argentina before in the tournament and we have an idea of what to expect at the U-20 Championship. It will be important to share that knowledge with the other players so that we can produce quality performances and deliver good results.”

The Junior Springboks depart for the World Rugby U-20 Championship on May 25 and will face France, Georgia and Argentina in the pool stages of the competition.

-MMASEKEPE MATSEBANE|mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za