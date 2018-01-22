De Bruyne signs Manchester City extension

Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has signed a contract extension with Manchester City keeping him at the club until 2023, the Premier League leaders said on Monday.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of the stars of the season so far with City manager Pep Guardiola even describing him as “one of the best players” he’s ever seen.

“I am really happy to have signed this new deal,” De Bruyne, who joined the Citizens from Wolfsburg in 2015, told mancity.com.

“As I’ve said previously, my intention has always been to stay here at City, where I’ve felt at home from day one.

“Not only are we winning, we are playing great football. It’s a pleasure to be a part of and I’m really excited about what we can achieve in the coming years.”

De Bruyne has already contributed six goals and 10 assists in 24 matches this season with 31 goals from 122 appearances in total in the sky blue shirt.

City announced the contract extension at the same time that cross-town rivals Manchester United revealed they had signed Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international came close to joining City in the close season only for Arsenal to pull the plug on the deal after failing to find a replacement.

He was then widely expected to head to the Etihad this month until City baulked at Arsenal’s asking price, leaving United to steal in and snatch Sanchez.

