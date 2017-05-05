De Klerk should be in jail, not part of former presidents dialogue – Malema

Julius Malema believes that former President FW De Klerk should not be part of dialogues with former leaders to find solutions to the country’s problems – but should be in prison.

Speaking outside the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court where he faces charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act, the EFF commander in chief criticised De Klerk’s inclusion in a National Dialogue panel alongside former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.

“President Mbeki and Motlanthe are looking for a solution to South Africa’s problems along with him. That is exactly the problem. The recognition of De Klerk as a leader in South Africa. A man who presided over the murder of black people in the early 90’s can never find solutions to the problems of South Africa.

“He acted in a cowardly manner. De Klerk deserves to be in prison,” said Malema.

Speaking during the National Dialogue De Klerk said the forum was important in order to address problems South Africa currently faces.

According to the former President, South Africa is currently “experiencing a constitutional crisis” which he blames on current head of state Jacob Zuma.

” The core problem is that our President is not carrying out his duties in terms of section 83 of the constitution. He is not upholding, defending and respecting the letter and spirit of the Constitution as the supreme law of the Republic and he is not promoting the unity which will advance the republic, ” said De Klerk.

Despite criticising Zuma, De Klerk said he was in agreement with him that the country needs radical economic transformation adding that current levels of inequality remained unacceptable.

He, however, cautioned against taking steps towards changing the economy such as those recently called for by adviser to the Finance Minister, Professor Chris Malikane.

” What we don’t need is (a) racially divisive and economically catastrophic radical economic transformation that is being touted by Professor Chris Malikane the adviser of our latest finance minister,” De Klerk said.

“He wants to apply in South Africa the same policies applied in Venezuela that has led to the collapse of its economy and erosion of its democracy, ” said De Klerk.

Malikane has advocated for, among other things, the nationalisation of banks, nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank and expropriation of land without compensation.