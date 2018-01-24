De Lille, councillors, not investigated yet

THE city of Cape Town’s special investigations unit (SIU) has not investigated beleaguered mayor Patricia de Lille or any of the municipality’s councillors. The results of investigations were also not shared with the DA, which has the majority of councillors in the municipality, or its federal executive.

This is according to Richard Bosman, Cape Town director of safety and security, in response to a set of questions the SIU sent to him. Bosman said the SIU was formed in 2008 and 2009 when Dan Plato was mayor to deal with “serious allegations against staff members involving the theft of city property, corruption in licensing and bribery allegations against staff”.

Asked to explain the role of councillor JP Smit in the SIU, Bosman said that as the mayoral committee member for safety and security he exercised oversight over the entire safety and security directorate. “This includes the investigation unit. He is entitled to request and receive reports on its performance.”

De Lille and Smit clashed over the SIU. She acted against the unit, resulting in Smit taking the matter further. Smit’s allegations against De Lille prompted a DA investigation against himself and De Lille. Both were suspended from taking part in official DA activities. Smit’s sanction was subsequently lifted, while De Lille had her authority curtailed by the DA caucus in the city of Cape Town last Friday. While he said that De Lille and councillors were not investigated, Bosman declined to give a list of the municipality’s council employees who were.

“The list of matters investigated are of internal use only and includes staff involved in corrupt actions as well as other persons involved in criminal actions against the city and/or on city property,” he said. Previously, Bosman said, the SIU had existed as the theft loss unit under the municipality’s specialised technical services.

Asked why the city of Cape Town unit had a name that was similar to South Africa’s official SIU specialist division, Bosman said: “It was a name chosen by the staff of the unit to distinguish themselves from other units in the city.” Bosman said there were instances of people who were involved in crimes that were committed on the city’s property. Some of these people also colluded with staff to commit corrupt or unlawful activities. “The list of cases are for internal use only,” Bosman said.

news@thenewage.co.za

-DENNIS CRUYWAGEN