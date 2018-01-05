De Lille to know her fate by mid-January

Suspended City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will know after January 14 whether she will remain a mayor or not.

According to reports, de Lille stated that she will not resign and wants an opportunity to clear her name.

De Lille had been given until Friday (today) to submit reasons explaining to the Democratic Alliance why she should not resign as a mayor.

She was suspended in December last year from all party activities pending the outcome of ongoing investigations into a series of reports and an affidavit containing allegations of maladministration in the city.

DA Federal Council chairperson James Selfe said De Lille made her representations on Friday however, the party still need to go through them carefully and the matter would be discussed in a meeting on January 14.

He further said that a decision would then be taken about whether De Lille ‘should resign’ as a mayor of Cape Town.

In October last year, DA Leader Mmusi Maimane placed her on special leave pending allegations.

She was then suspended after the conclusion of a probe into allegations of maladministration by a DA sub-committee.

At the time DA spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said the party’s sub-committee had found sufficient management and governance-related challenges prevalent in the DA’s City of Cape Town caucus, negatively impacting the city’s mandate to govern efficiently for the people of Cape Town.

“In the light of these developments‚ it was the view of the federal executive that the mayor of Cape Town‚ Patricia De Lille‚ needed to be placed on suspension pending the outcome of these ongoing investigations.”

The federal executive had also asked her to supply reasons why she should not resign as the mayor.

-TNA Reporter