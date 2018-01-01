De Lille’s day of reckoning on Friday

FRIDAY is looming as the day of reckoning for embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

She has until then to submit reasons to the DA why she should not resign from her position. On the same day the city of Cape Town will meet to receive and consider a report into allegations made against her by the director of her office, Craig Kesson.

He claimed in an affidavit that De Lille tried to persuade him to conceal corruption allegations made about the city’s MyCiTi bus service. He claimed that De Lille and city manager Achmat Ebrahim were involved in covering up tender irregularities of at least R43m.

The leader of the ANC in the city of Cape Town council, Xolani Sotashe, confirmed from the Eastern Cape yesterday that the council would meet on Friday to discuss the report.

“The council decided to appoint a special investigating team to investigate the claims made by Kesson.

“As the ANC we also made submissions. On Friday the report will be tabled in council. The report will say what is going on in the administration. The council will have to decide what will happen to De Lille.”

Sotashe said it was a coincidence that the DA’s deadline for De Lille’s submission and the tabling of a report into Kesson’s allegations about De Lille and Ebrahim would take place on the same day.

“We are following our own process. This is just a coincidence. De Lille must answer to the DA and that is not a process of the council.”

The chairperson of the DA federal executive, James Selfe, has confirmed Friday’s deadline for De Lille.

Selfe could not say when the federal executive would make a decision about any reasons given in her defence by De Lille. The federal executive would look at reasons advanced by De Lille, the length of her submissions, as well as the nature of it, he said.

The feisty De Lille will not go down without a fight. Last month she said: “The DA has shared (its) reasons for my suspension. I am of the view that they do not warrant my suspension nor my removal.

“I have made no secret of the fact that I will consider legal action if the DA decides to remove me from my position as the mayor of Cape Town.”

In what has had been a tumultuous year for her, De Lille quit as DA leader in the Western Cape a year ago this month. That resignation set in motion a series of events that culminated in a member of her mayoral committee, JP Smit, informing the DA about unauthorised expenditure at her private residence.

This after De Lille closed down a unit that reported to Smit and which had allegedly spied upon councillors. Both were subsequently suspended from official DA activities.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

news@thenewage.co.za