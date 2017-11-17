Deal between Sassa and Sapo remains elusive

The deal between the South African Social Services Agency (Sassa) and the South African Post Office (SAPO) remains elusive.

Though National Treasury has intervened in the matter, the standstill continues.

In an attempt to take the new approach the Inter-ministerial committee has been involved.

The new initiative is led by the Minister Jeff Radebe, who is expected to lead the process of sorting out the social grant payment contract.

On Tuesday, the MPs at the joint meeting in Parliament heard that the offer to build an integrated IT payment system for a new “hybrid” social grants scheme would be fast-tracked.

However, the other three services, banking, production of new cards and the cash distribution of grants were not mentioned.

Radebe assured South Africans that Sassa cards will not expire on the December 31 deadline.

“As the government, we are committed to implementing a new social grants payment system before March 31, 2018,” Radebe said.