Death as service delivery protests move to Laudium

Protest action has erupted in Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium with ​one death reported.

The man died after he was attacked but the circumstances of the attack was unclear.

Protesters stoned a house and cars ​on Wednesday.

This comes after days of service delivery protests in Gauteng. Protest action began on Monday in Eldorado Park and Freedom Park, before Ennerdale residents joined on Tuesday.

It is reported that residents are protesting over service delivery issues and water meters were being damaged in the area.

#Iterileng #Laudium Hundreds of protestors now marching to the Laudium Community Hall. pic.twitter.com/DkgSLRITcu — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 10, 2017

On Tuesday, the situation in Ennerdale, South of Johannesburg was tense with a number of shops being looted and one person was arrested during service delivery protests.

Tyres were burnt in the streets and entrances to the areas were blocked.

