Death puts Coligny in the spotlight

The death of a 16-year-old Grade 6 schoolboy has thrust the forgotten farming town of Coligny onto the national map.

The small town, nestled along the N14, near Lichtenburg, resembles a ghost settlement where everything about it seems rustic.

A small police station, an equally small magistrate’s court, rudimentary buildings, a single grocery store, one or two banks and dusty streets make up this almost one-street town.

The township where most black communities live sprawls on the western side of the town.

A fair share of wealth white farmers and business people stay close to the town and on nearby farms surrounding the town.

The increase in population against limited municipal land has been a time-bomb for a very long time.

People in the township and farm workers are sometimes forced to trespass on land owned by white farmers and the death of Mathlomola Moshoeu is seen as one of many incidents that have and will continue to happen.

Matlhomola is said to have been thrown out of the back of a moving vehicle after he was caught stealing sunflowers at one of the farms close to the location.

The two men charged for the teenager’s murder, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte have denied that the boy was thrown out of the vehicle.

In court papers submitted in the two’s bail application, they said that Moshoeu fell off the vehicle while trying to flee.

The incident has drawn a sharp racial divide and attracting attention from media all over South Africa.

One of the community leaders, Stanley Mnyakama, told The New Age that Coligny remains an outpost of racism because of a few rogue elements among the white community.

“Here in Coligny, not all whites are racists. Most of them are deeply hurt by what happened, especially business people,” he said.

A former councillor and a principal at one of the local schools, Mnyakama said that some of the white people donated towards Moshoeu’s funeral.

“Some of them (whites) nearly fought over this issue. What happened was not supposed to have happened,” he said.

Mnyakama said that very few white people thought that because they had money, they could behave anyhow and that was where most of the problems came from.

“We have pompous individuals both in town and on the farms who are hot-headed. There are farmers who do not want black born and bred on the farms to be buried there when they die. That is why we had Simon Serole buried next to the road in the 1990s. The issue of land has to be addressed because it is causing a lot of conflict.

“For instance, a farm worker is not allowed to own more than four cows. When he has a funeral, he is not given transport to bring the dead for burial at the cemetery in the township. Land is shrinking, yet the population is increasing and if something is not done urgently, we are sitting with a huge problem,” Mnyakama said.

In Scotland section, a new township where Moshoeu’s family lives, poverty is so palpable one can touch it.

There are shanty structures that do not have proper floors. There is no water or electricity. The only gravel road leading there had to be constructed because of Moshoeu’s death.

Driving into the area, The New Age crew met a 50-year-old man carrying three 25-litre water containers.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the old man said that life was tough in the area.

Pointing to a water tank nearby, the man said since it was erected no one knew what stopped it from supplying water to the area.

“We live under very difficult conditions, we are forgotten and no one cares about us,” he said.

School children in the area said that they had no prospect of a better future because they do not have the resources to empower themselves.

“Our parents cannot afford candles for us to study and it is difficult. There is no firewood to keep us warm in winter because if you go on the farms, you risk getting attacked in the same way as the deceased (Moshoeu),” one of the young people said.

Some raised concerns that so many people suffered and died in silence in the area at the hands of white people and said they were surprised that Moshoeu’s case had received so much media attention.

Back in town, some of the white people said they were living in fear because they felt people would be bused into the area to attack them. One man said: “We cannot be too relaxed because there are messages doing the rounds that busloads of people will come here to attack us. As such, we live in fear and this affects the community.”

Ditsobotla mayor Daniel Buthelezi had to use a local Afrikaans radio station to allay the fears of the white community in the area.

A peep at the only grocery supermarket in the small town showed that reports that blacks and whites had different prices and that they used different till points, were far-fetched.

Meanwhile, work is under way to repair buildings that were damaged when community members protested.

To many residents, the death of Moshoeu has lifted the lid on their desperate situation and they hope life will not be same again.

