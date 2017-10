At least three people were shot dead Thursday as opposition protests sparked violence during Kenya’s presidential re-run, according to police and hospital sources.

One man died after being shot in the forehead in Nairobi’s Mathare slum, Drugnet hospital director Dickens Osimb told AFP, while a second death was confirmed in Homa Bay in western Kenya, a police statement said. Earlier, police and hospital sources confirmed a 19-year-old had been shot dead in Kisumu, also in the west.

AFP