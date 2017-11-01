Defence to respond in trial

THE trial of disgraced Port Elizabeth businessman Christopher Panayiotou, 30, seems to be drawing to an end after a year.

The state delivered final arguments last week Thursday and the defence was expected to respond yesterday. Panayiotou and his co-accused, Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko, are accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and murder of his wife, Jayde, in April 2015.

They are facing charges of conspiring, kidnapping, robbing and killing Panayiotou’s wife. A fourth suspect, Sizwesakhe Vumazonke, the alleged hit man, died before the trial began. Defence advocate Terry Price called a surprise witness, deputy director of public prosecutions Indra Goberdan, the boss of state prosecutor Marius Stander.

She was called to determine whether authorisation was given to perform the sting operation that took place when Panayiotou was seen implicating himself in a video with alleged middleman Luthando Siyoni.

When asked if she gave permission, Goberdan said she had not since she had no authorisation to do so. Stander brought forward an application for the state to reopen its case and to recall two witnesses in response to Selvan Gounden’s testimony over who gave permission for the sting operation.

Price objected to the application, saying the state was trying to get the last word in. Judge Chetty denied the application and wanted to hear the final arguments in the trial. Jayde was kidnapped outside her townhouse complex in Kabega Park, Port Elizabeth while waiting for her lift to Riebeek College Girls High School where she was a teacher on the morning of Tuesday, April 21, 2015.

She was found shot dead in the veld outside KwaNobuhle township, Uitenhage the following day. On the state’s final arguments, prosecutor Stander said Panayiotou and his two co-accused must be convicted of the murder of Jayde.

He said that it was clear Jayde’s death was a contract killing. Referring to deceased suspected hitman, Vumazonke, Stander said the evidence against him was “massive” and that he would have been the first accused to be pinned down as one of the killers.

“Vumazonke, through SMS messages, made reference to other people that helped him carry out the hit. The court must find that the guys who helped him were Sinethemba Nemembe and Zolani Sibeko,” Stander said.

He said the evidence against selfconfessed middleman Luthando Siyoni, the state’s Section 204 witness who later recanted on his version, was also damning.

“The hit money was ultimately found wrapped in socks in Siyoni’s gym bag. His confession may not be used against the accused before court, but it can certainly be used against Siyoni.

“Once the court finds that Vumazonke was involved in the murder and that Siyoni recruited him, the remainder of the state’s case becomes very simple.”

