Defiant Mugabe refuses to step down

Despite intense speculation that he was going to announce his resignation last night, in a defiant apartheid-era PW Botha-like Rubicon speech Mugabe told Zimbabweans on a live television broadcast that he was still in charge and would oversee and preside over the ruling Zanu-PF’s congress in December.

“The (ruling Zanu-PF) party congress is due in a few weeks and I will preside over its processes,” Mugabe said.

He said that he acknowledged criticism against him from Zanu-PF, the military and the public, but did not comment on the possibility of standing down.

He also said that his address followed concerns defence forces had about Zanu-PF’s ruling of the country and that as commander in chief he acknowledged the issues the defence forces raised. He said these concerns come from a patriotic concern for “our people”.

Prior to his address last night, Mugabe met with army chief Constantino Chiwenga and other generals at State House, the president’s official residence.

Mugabe’s defiance comes against the background of the Zanu-PF’s central committee removing him as its leader and gave him an ultimatum to quit the country’s presidency or face impeachment proceedings.

The leader of Zimbabwe’s war veterans said on Sunday plans to impeach President Robert Mugabe would go ahead as scheduled after the 93-year-old leader defied expectations that he would resign in a national address. Chris Mutsvangwa, who has been leading a campaign to oust Mugabe, said that people would take to the streets of Harare on Wednesday.

Mugabe’s 52-year-old wife Grace, who has harboured ambitions of succeeding her husband, was also expelled from the party, along with at least three cabinet ministers who had formed the backbone of her “G40” political faction.

The party also confirmed that former vice-president Mnangagwa, whose firing by Mugabe triggered the military intervention and subsequent crisis, would be its candidate in the 2018 elections.

“(Mugabe’s) wife and close associates have taken advantage of his frail condition to usurp power and loot state resources,” party official Obert Mpofu told the Zanu-PF meeting.

On Friday last week, sources close to the negotiations told The New Age that a government of national unity consisting of Mnangagwa (Zanu-PF, president), Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC, prime minister), Dumiso Dabengwa (Zapu, first vice-president) and Joice Mujuru (Rainbow Coalition, second-vice president) had been proposed to Mugabe that would pave the way for his exit.

The sources said the GNU would be in place for at least five years to ensure that conditions conducive for new elections were in place.

International political analyst Charles Sinkala said that Mnangagwa was facing a lot of political hygiene to clean up.

“The 37 years of Mugabe have caused a lot of damage to Zimbabwe. The constitution was based on one man’s rule. Mnangagwa might not be different from Mugabe, in a sense that he was one of the comrades who perpetrated the mass killing and shooting of the Ndebele people,” Sinkala said.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets of Harare, singing, dancing and hugging soldiers in an outpouring of elation at Mugabe’s expected overthrow.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will discuss Zimbabwe’s political crisis tomorrow at a summit in the Angolan capital of Luanda, South Africa’s presidency said on Sunday. President Jacob Zuma, in his capacity as chairperson of the Southern African Development Community will attend the summit hosted by Angolan president Joao Lourenco who is also the chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security. – additional reporting by AFP, Reuters.