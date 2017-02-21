Delhi bank on Rabada for the IPL

AT JUST 21 years old, things are happening at breakneck speed for Proteas bowling sensation Kagiso Rabada. Having been named South Africa’s cricketer of the year, Rabada has continued to shine for the Proteas and his performances were noticed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) supremos.

Following a bidding war with Kings XI Punjab, Rabada was finally snapped by Delhi Daredevils for the equivalent of R9.8m in the IPL auction. He joins fellow South Africans Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy and Chris Morris in the Delhi outfit for this year’s IPL. The dynamic fast bowler was also the third highest international player sold at auction.

The tag of the most expensive player went to England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was drafted in by the Rising Pune Supergiants for more than $2m (R26m). Englishman Tymal Mills was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping $1.8m. The world’s No 1 ranked ODI and T20 bowler, Imran Tahir, was surprisingly unsold at the auction despite his impressive performances recently.

It will be a brilliant fillip for Rabada, who bowled a good spell in Sunday’s first ODI against New Zealand in the Proteas four wickets victory to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. This will be his maiden campaign in India after he chose not to play in the tournament last year to rather gain experience in the English county championship with Kent.

He will be hoping to impress at the IPL as that will also form part of his preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy in England later this year.

