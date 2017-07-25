Delivering infrastructure is key

The Sol Plaatje municipality yesterday kicked off a project to relocate the people of the Colville informal settlement to better areas.

The relocation comes after mayor Mangaliso Matika assured residents that they would be relocated following service delivery protests.

He said informal settlements in the city would be prioritised and given proper infrastructure.

Yesterday, the municipality moved 139 families to new sites that had been made available by the municipality.

“All Colville residents will be placed, after which about 20 vacant spaces will be available. These will be used to accommodate people living in other areas where relocation is needed.

“This process will be done through consultation with the housing unit and councillors,” mayor spokesperson Gregory Seleke said.

More than 90 households were moved in the first phase of the relocation. The rest of the sites identified as being suitable for the Colville residents were still being cleaned up.

Matika urged community members to be patient and cooperate with the municipality.

Matika said the people of Colville would be prioritised for RDP houses. The area is one of the informal settlements in Kimberley that has seen rapid growth in the last few months.

He said the municipality’s intention was to deliver basic services to everyone irrespective of where they were situated.

The relocation of Colville residents came a day after the mayor launched the traffic lights programme in Galeshewe township.

Matika said the aim of installing traffic lights in the area was to reduce accidents and enforce better traffic control during peak hours.

“This we do with the aim of improving traffic flow and ease of movement in a highly congested area. This we also do with the aim of improving safety and reducing accidents,” he said.

Matika said this was the start of the municipality’s radical infrastructure projects for the next five years.

“This infrastructure roll-out will see the upgrading of infrastructure in Galeshewe, Greenpoint, Roodepan, Ritchie and other areas,” he said.

Matika used the opportunity to announce a number of projects that were expected to start in the future.

“Traffic lights will be installed in Galeshewe, Greenpoint, Roodepan and other high-risk areas outside the central business district in this financial year.

“The aim is to improve traffic safety and the safety of the communities,” he said.

According to Matika, the stormwater project taking place in Nebengula was at an advanced stage.

It is aimed at absorbing high water volumes during the rainy season.

“The upgrading of pipes in Homelite and Homevale will reduce the level of waste and sanitation challenges faced by our communities in these two areas, as well as Roodepan.

“Work on the Kagiso retention dam will begin soon to ensure that we do not experience the flooding of houses during the rainy season, as has happened in the past,” he said.

Matika said they were committed to improving the lives of those citizens who had been neglected in the past, and infrastructure development was a key element of the programme.

Matika said R27.7m would be spent on water and sanitation, with key focus in townships and informal settlements around the city.

He urged municipal officials to implement the projects speedily to accelerate service delivery.

Matika said it was pointless to talk big figures when the people on the ground did not benefit from such projects.

TIISETSO MANOKO

tiisetsom@thenewage.co.za