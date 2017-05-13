Democracy is best vehicle to bring dignity for all

In the 1980s we formulated a slogan when the apartheid regime threatened the legitimate leaders of this country. This slogan was Hands Off Our Leaders. The threat to our democracy prompts one to adjust this motto to read Hands Off Our Democracy.

South Africans have hungered for very long for democracy to dawn. The democratic vision was articulated, among others, in the Freedom Charter of 1955, in the commitment expressed at the launch of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Mitchells Plain in 1983 and in a very special way in the Bill of Rights of the South African Constitution of 1996.

The Freedom Charter articulated the democratic vision in an unforgettable way. South Africa belongs to all who live in it, the people shall govern, all national groups shall have equal rights, the people shall share in the country’s wealth, the land shall be shared among those who work it, all shall be equal before the law, there shall be work and security, the doors of learning and culture shall be opened go all, there shall be houses, security and comfort and there shall be peace and comfort – these freedoms we will fight for, side by side, throughout our lives until we have won our liberty.

The UDF was launched with this communal commitment – we want one, united, undivided, non-racial, non-classist, non-sexist, democratic South Africa, where peace and justice reign supreme. We want all our rights, we want them here and we want them now!

And the Bill of Rights to which South Africans from all backgrounds and also from groups that lived in enmity before, affirm that if you are a South African, you cherish the democratic vision of a life of dignity for all.

The building blocks of this life of dignity are the healing of the wounds of the nation, embracive justice, equality and equilibrium and freedom for all. To actualise this democratic vision, many sacrifices, also ultimate sacrifices, were made by so many people over so many years.

Today South Africans from all backgrounds work together to fulfil the democratic vision of the Bill of Rights and to make it tangible for all people, especially for the most vulnerable in society. Policies, plans, practices and institutions were established to enhance the democratic vision. Public debates, discussions and discourses serve the building of a society that is grounded in the democratic vision.

Universities advance the materialisation of the Bill of Rights through learning and teaching and through research about themes like the implementation of rights. I still remember the brilliant research project on the implementation of socio-economic rights that Stellenbosch professor of public law, the late Andre van der Walt, coordinated. He published the findings of this project in a book he edited, titled Theories Of Social And Economic Justice. I remember how this esteemed researcher supervised many postgraduate students and equipped them to be agents of dignity and justice in Africa and the rest of the world. I remember the initiatives civil society institutions such as universities, the media, religious, sport, culture and art bodies embarked upon to contribute to the orientation and formation of ethical citizens and leaders who strive to actualise human rights.

To enhance the embodiment of the democratic vision, we remember and honour moral heroes such as Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, who would have been 100 years old on October 27, as well as great leaders such as Albertina Sisulu, Jakes Gerwel, Helen Joseph and Beyers Naudé. In many ways, we try to keep the vision of democracy alive and to actualise and operationalise it.

In advancing the democratic vision, we identify and address threats to our cherished democracy. We address the danger that only political and civil rights are adhered to, but that socio-economic rights are neglected.

We know the legitimacy of the Bill of Rights and of democracy in South Africa are at stake in how we make progress in overcoming poverty, unemployment and inequality. Where socio-economic rights are not implemented and where people continue to be excluded democracy becomes elitocracy and elitocracies have no staying power.

We oppose the perception that democracies are not made for Africa, that Africa does not provide fertile soil for democracies. In the process, we revive the notion of ubuntu with its emphasis on dignity, solidarity, cohesion and care. We revive the African notion of the palaver tree, which facilitates discourse and discussion, community and consensus-seeking. And to sustain the democratic vision we identify the threat some of our most senior political leaders are to the flourishing of democracy.

The arrogance and pride, the lack of contact with reality, the betrayal of the most vulnerable in society, the gluttony, the nepotism and corruption, the misuse of power, the abuse of holy responsibilities entrusted to leaders, the sad betrayal of the long struggle for democracy and dignity for all.

Democracy is not a perfect system, but it is our best vehicle toward dignity for all.

Nico Koopman

Prof Nico Koopman, Stellenbosch University