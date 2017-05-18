The ANC has announced that it will table a motion for establishment of an ad hoc committee to inquire into the funding of political parties.

During a press briefing ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu said that ‘democracy is quite expensive’ while discussing plans regarding requesting better finance in order to perform the functions of political parties.

“Political parties represented in parliament received under R150m per year from the IEC, an amount the ANC believe is insubstantial.

“The R150m funding is very little to be divided proportionally between 13 parties. Even R150m going to one party is very little,” said Mthembu.

The ANC added that perceptions of undue influence and corruption are fueled by the absence of financial transparency among parties.

“Currently, political parties are not required to disclose or report publicly on either the sources of their finances.

“When political parties get adequate public funding, they will then have to declare the extra funding they get from private donors,” said Mthembu.

According to the Freedom Front Plus over the five years between 2009 and 2014, the ANC received R604,5m while the DA received R85,5m and the FF+ R5.5m, from the IEC.

Meanwhile the ANC has once again doubled down saying it will defeat any motions brought by the opposition against President Jacob Zuma.

“I am leading a Caucus that is quite clear. We derived our mandate from the leadership of the ANC and we are not worried,” said Mthembu.

