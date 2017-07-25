Demonstrating the origins of economic oppression

Last Wednesday morning I was woken by the tone of an SMS reaching my phone from the general secretary of the South African Communist Party, Blade Nzimande. Going through it, I thought it was a belated message from a bibulous night before but it had been composed that morning. The content made me think it could have been a result of a dose of red wine in the morning that had made him stoop so low.

The message read: “So Piitso, history has come to expose you sooner than I thought. You wrote me a nasty open letter as I was grieving the passing away of my mother. I had not even buried her. So much for being an African. You were doing all this because you are part of the Gupta parasitic and patronage networks. With that open letter you were singing for your supper. What a shame and I rest my case. cc Solly and Alex.”

Even today I cannot comprehend if the panorama was a coincidence or a mere act of revenge. His message came just a few days after I buried my own father at my home village of Ga Masemola in Sekhukhune.

But being a revolutionary, I will not use the death of my father as an excuse to think that he is also not African enough, as he alleges. I would never use the death of my father as an excuse not to confront the complex political questions of our epoch.

But more importantly, I want to assure the leader of the South African Communist Party that I have never benefited from the Gupta family. It is his wishful thinking that my open letter was an opportunity to sing for my own supper for the family.

My open letter is a theoretical intervention which seeks to define the development of monopoly imperialism and its specific characteristic features within South African realities. It is therefore ridiculous for anyone, including himself, from within the ranks of our movement, to suggest that this concept is not part of our vocabulary or that it is just an invention of the Gupta family.

Here are some of the paragraphs of the letter in question. I wish he had challenged its theoretical basis rather than resorting to gossip.

“According to Lenin, monopoly capital combines cartels, syndicates and trusts which divide among themselves, first of all, the whole internal market of a country. But under capitalism the home market is bound up with the foreign market.”

Lenin profoundly states that the critical element for advancing imperialism is the decline of national economic competition and growth of monopolies. He argues that monopoly is exactly the opposite of free competition. His thesis is that uneven economic and political development is the absolute law of capitalism.

To suggest that there is no white monopoly capital or even to cast aspersions on those seen to be overemphasising the obvious fact, that white monopoly capital is the fundamental cause of the present socio-economic structural problems in the current period of our struggles, is not just a blatant lie, but a complete distortion of Marxism-Leninism.

By telling our people that there is no white monopoly capital is the same as telling them that there is no monopoly capital and therefore no imperialism. Monopoly is the highest stage of imperialism, which is the highest form of capitalism.

Apartheid colonialism of a special type is imperialism rooted in racial supremacy and exploitation. Historical and dialectical materialism teaches us that racism is a phenomenon of modern monopoly capitalism. One of its principal strategies is to organise society on the basis of racial supremacy to keep up the momentum for economic exploitation.

I hope therefore that you agree with me that racism is about power, is about domination and superiority of one class over the other.

In our situation, over the past three and half centuries, imperialism used racism as a tool to oppress and exploit the overwhelming majority of the people of our country.

The apartheid white minority regime developed itself into a superstructure growing out of our economic base and therefore dominating our social relationships. Therefore the architecture of our superstructure confirms the historical realities of the existence of white monopoly capital.

What I am sure of is that my open letter will serve as a reservoir of knowledge and political education to many generations to come.

I am ready to be subjected to any form of public scrutiny. I am ready to be subjected to any form of political and lifestyle audit. I do not have any skeletons in my cupboard. I can account for every moment of my involvement as an honest member of our liberation movement.

If I were Blade, I would have hesitated to insinuate the hogwash contained in his SMS. The use of the holier-than-thou attitude is in itself the best example of counter-revolution. My wish is that those who are in possession of the so-called Gupta leaks should stop using the information at their disposal selectively. Those of us who love the country and its future, should seek to see to it that those who are using the information selectively to divide our nation face the might of the law.

The SMS from the general secretary reminds me of one of the most painful episodes in my political life. It reminds me of a decision that was taken to disband the executive committee of the SACP in Limpopo.

The two main crimes on the charge sheet were first, that the SACP in Limpopo was not supporting Comrade Jacob Zuma to be the ANC president and secondly that the province invited former president Thabo Mbeki to address the Lawrence Phokanoka annual political school held in Seshego township.

On that day, Mbeki focused his political input on the core question at the heart of our class struggle, the question of surplus value.

Lies often told become the truth.

I know that if I do not clear this cloud from my face, it will go with me to my grave.

In 2008, I was falsely accused of having called the general secretary of the party a product of Inkatha Freedom Party. Charges, which even today I cannot follow, were concocted against me.

One of the members of the SACP at the time, Philip Mhlongo, had been making repeated calls inviting Nzimande to a public debate about what he called the truth about their childhood political activism.

Throughout the interviews that Mhlongo had with various media houses throughout the country, he made strong allegations that Nzimande grew within the ranks of the Inkatha Freedom Party. He was inviting him to a public debate to refute his allegations.

What is important is that I never imagined that this would later turn me into a scapegoat. I was later accused of calling him a former member of Inkatha.

When Mhlongo made repeated calls inviting him for a public debate about his political background, making claims that he was once a member of Inkatha,. I never thought that those revelations about his own political background in the dusty streets of Dambuza township would later come to haunt me.

Today I want to repeat the obvious, that I never said he was a member of Inkatha Freedom Party. The Communist Party cannot ever be led by a product of Inkatha and, if indeed the allegations that he grew within the ranks of the party of Mangosuthu Buthelezi are true, then indeed the whole thing needed to be investigated.

Even today Mhlongo has never been afforded the opportunity of the public debate.

In the movement, we all know who we are, with whom we joined and under what circumstances and the important tasks that were at hand. We like telling our stories of how we were involved and it is best is to clear the air.

The most dangerous enemy of our national democratic revolution is the enemy from within our own ranks.

The enemy that thrives on the pain of others. Our task is to ensure that we unite the revolutionary movement and the people of our country.

Phatse Justice Piitso

Phatse Justice Piitso is a former ambassador to Cuba and a writer and commentator.