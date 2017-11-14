Department ‘insensitive’ in handling of pit toilet case

The Limpopo High Court on Tuesday heard how the education department was insensitive in handling the case of a boy who drowned in a pit toilet.

In 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape fell into a pit toilet at Mahlodumela Lower Primary School in Chebeng outside Polokwane on his first day of school.

Rosina, the first family witness, broke down in court when giving her testimony about the incident.

She said up until this day, the family had never received an apology or assistance from the government.

Section27 and Komape’s family members are in a bid to claim for damages from the national Basic Education Department and the Limpopo department of education.

According to News 24, Section27 attorney Bhavna Ramjee told the court how the child’s mother ran around the village looking for him after the school alerted her that they couldn’t find him.

It is reported that Section 27 and the family are pursuing a claim for just under an R1 million for the shock and trauma that the family suffered, another for damage to their constitutional right to dignity, safety and security amounting to R2 million as well as a claim for expenses incurred.

