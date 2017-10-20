Spokesperson for the Minister of Health Joe Maila has died

The Department of Health has confirmed that Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s spokesperson Joe Maila has died.
According to reports, Maila died after he accidentally shot himself at a shooting range Thursday evening.
-TNA Reporter