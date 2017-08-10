Deputy Minister Manana in court

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mduduzi Manana is expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

This comes after Manana allegedly beat Mandisa Duma in Cubana night club, Johannesburg Fourways.

An eyewitness who wrote on Facebook said that Manana beat the woman up while bouncers and the club manager stood there and watched.

“In the early hours of this morning [Sunday], I witnessed Deputy Higher Education Minister Manana go ape and beat up a defenceless woman cause she allegedly called him gay.

“What hurts most is that people including the bouncers and manager at Cubana Fourways – stood there and watch. A friend and I then intervened and instead of being sorry – his response was ‘who are you and what do you think you can do to me?” said the eyewitness.

On Monday, Manana issued an apology.

“I wish to apologise unreservedly to Mandisa Duma, her family, the government of South Africa and all South Africans and women in particular, for the incident that happened at the weekend,” Manana said.

He said regardless of the provocation, he should have exercised restraint.

“That shameful incident should not have happened. I know that my actions and those of the people in my company have disappointed and hurt many people in the country. As a leader, I should have known better and acted better. I will subject myself fully to the process of the law and give it my full cooperation,” he said.

According to reports Duma has since rejected Manana’s apology.

Meanwhile, the ANC Women’s League and the Ministry of Women in the Presidency condemned the attack while civil society groups and opposition parties called for Manana to be jailed and fired from his position.

“We shall not sit back and allow this blatant act of thuggery and women abuse. We call for this clown to be out of office then straight to jail,” Forum 4 Service Delivery Youth national youth convenor, Kgothatso Ramautswa said.

