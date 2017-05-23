Designers to flock to Soweto for fashion week

From today to Monday, the Soweto Theatre will be a hive of fashion activity as young designers showcase their autumn/winter collections at the seventh bi-annual Soweto Fashion Week (SFW).

Established in 2011, this thriving fashion extravaganza has become a platform for upcoming, semi-established and established local designers to showcase their range of autumn and winter collections on a regular basis to fashion buyers and potential sponsors.

Today, this five-day showcase kicks off with a pre-launch and a question and answer session allocated to the media and various networking opportunities for those interested in getting to know some of the fashion designers set to showcase during the course of the show.

Tomorrow, the second day, will see eight of the 21 designers leading the catwalk with their vibrant colour schemes, while an array of theatre and musical performances will also serve to add to the vibrancy of the show.

Mpume Ngwenya, the fashion week’s brand manager, said: “We have a range of designers who will be taking part in the fashion week. Our theme for this season is Black and White, but designers have also been allowed to play with various colours incorporating the theme in the process, as we do not follow the convention of other fashion weeks.”

Ngwenya said that the SFW had grown as a platform for up and coming and semi-established designers.

“Not only has the brand grown with each season and year, sponsors are also responding well,” she said.

Established by its managing director, Stephen Manzini, the SFW has become a vehicle for the advancement of locally grown fashion labels, among them Urban Zulu, Classic Couture, Loxion Kulca, Love Beats Cafe, Kemisoul and many other thriving fashion labels.

Manzini said SFW was also a significant contributor to Johannesburg’s economy, particularly the township economy, with a strong affinity for African designs, ethnic fabrics and African inspired hairstyles and grooming products.

“The show has grown in leaps and bounds and it’s only a matter of time before we really make our mark.

“Having started out in a small venue, we have graduated to a bigger one every year, with great success.

“Ultimately, our vision is to host the week in a stadium, but we are taking this one step at a time, gaining more financial sponsorship support and trust with the big retail brands,” Manzini said.

In between fashion showcases on the ramp, Ngwenya said there would be live music and theatre performances which made the show a vibrant fashion-inspired lifestyle event like no other in the country.

“There will be artists and musical performances in between the ramp presentations, besides that we have fused theatre as part of the week-long programming as we are being hosted by a theatre space. We are hoping that by next year we will move to a bigger space within the theatre as we have done this year, as more and more fashion lovers swell SFW,” Ngwenya said.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

siyabongas@thenewage.co.za