Despite recent rains water saving efforts should continue

Just as South Africans resigned themselves to yet another dry winter season, tropical cyclone Dineo emerged from the warm Indian Ocean last week and lashed her fury along the coastal belt of Mozambique.

Dineo claimed the lives of seven people in Inhambane province in her wake and displaced at least 160000 residents, destroying of hundreds of homes, government buildings and roads.

Weather patterns have their own way of holding nations to ransom. In their worst mood they are capable of taking lives and at best they give life and hope. A day after Dineo arrived at the coastal belt of Mozambique, she crossed into South Africa and lashed the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga and brought down rain that had not been experienced since 2014 in the Zululand towns of Nongoma, Ulundi, Mahlabathini, Vryheid and Melmoth.

Days later the intemperate cyclone, minus its strong winds, moved further inland into Limpopo and saturated the entire province with rain that filled local dams overnight to the brim. Out of the blue, water levels at the Middle Letaba Dam outside Giyani rose to a staggering 102%, threatening to flood local residents. Eventually, seven houses in Vhembe District and Nkomazi in Mpumalanga – three of them mud-houses – were destroyed by the voracity of rising water levels and rendered their occupants destitute.

Having lost its steam, at the beginning of the week the cyclone gravitated towards neighbouring states in Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia where it caused minimal damage.

However, a new weather pattern kicked in as soon as Dineo dissipated at the beginning of the week.

Chief forecaster at the South African Weather Service, Kevin Rae, believes that the pattern that brought the week-long soft rains in North West, Northern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal – originates from the belly of the equator.

“There is a striking irony of this weather trend because sometimes it gravitates from the belly of the seas in the equator on its own. Oftentimes, however, it collaborates with other cyclones such as the Dineo before it rears its head on the escarpment,” Rae said.

However, the consoling factor about the latter pattern is that it is not violent in nature and it unleashes soft rains that make the farmers smile.

On the other hand, you have the El Niño phenomenon which brings with it immeasurable damage to the economies of countries through its severe droughts. By its nature, the El Niño engenders dry conditions and prevents any rainfalls in its duration. The phenomenon arrived in South Africa just over two years ago when it hit several towns of Umkhanyakude region in KwaZulu-Natal before spreading its tentacles to other provinces.

This led to the government declaring some of the affected areas disaster areas. Affected municipalities Although the El Niño and its drought have come and gone, the vast majority of South Africans are still reeling from its effects.

Consequently, despite intermittent downpours among in the past two months, various municipalities have retained stringent water restrictions in parts of the country.

While South Africans were reeling from the devastating effects of the drought, in came the La Nina with its wet conditions since November last year. However, hydrologists described the phenomenon as weak and predicted that it would not entirely drench South Africa with its normal to above-normal rains.

In its total rainfall overview for January, the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) said “most of South Africa received normal to above-normal rainfall. The persistent presence of a tropical low pressure system over Botswana played an important role in maintaining high levels of atmospheric moisture throughout much of the month, with widespread thundershowers and even some periods of persistent cloud and rain over especially the central and north eastern interior. The rainfall anomaly pattern is reminiscent of the persistent moisture source over Botswana together with a southward to south eastward flow of moisture over the interior, facilitated by a tendency for upper-air troughs to develop over the south western parts,” The ARC said.

“Furthermore, an anti-cyclonic circulation anomaly existed over most of the Indian Ocean to the east of South Africa, further aiding the large-scale transport of moisture into the subcontinent. Extensive cloud cover kept most of the country relatively mild during the month. Hot periods still occurred over the western interior, but temperatures were somewhat lower than earlier this summer over these areas,” it said.

“Highest maximum temperatures over the central to western interior were reached on the 1st, from the 17th to 20th and again by the end of the month. In most areas, maximum temperatures seldom exceeded 40°C.”

It found that rainfall over the central to eastern parts was well distributed in time, with the two most extensive rainfall events centred around the 5th and again by January 27. In both these events, the movement of the tropical low to the north to a position close to South Africa’s borders enhanced moisture levels and instability, with favourable upper-air conditions providing the necessary dynamics. Over the western interior, rainfall was mostly confined to the first week of the month, while over the Garden Route it was concentrated mostly during the last week.

Since the beginning of the month, ARC has found, scattered to widespread thunder-showers occurred over the central parts ahead of an upper-air trough while the tropical low was situated over northwest Botswana.

Widespread rain and thundershowers occurred over the central to western interior at the beginning of January, including much of the Eastern Cape interior and coastal region. As the tropical low moved towards south eastern Botswana by the 6th, rain shifted to north eastern South Africa. Several stations recorded daily totals exceeding 50mm. Dam levels over the summer rainfall region generally increased during and following the wet spell. The atmosphere over South Africa dried out considerably during the middle of the month, with most of the action re-placed to the north and over Mozambique. Until then, the tropical low that had been responsible for much of the rain earlier in the month remained half-stationary over north western Botswana. The presence of the system with some moisture flowing across South Africa kept the situation favourable for scattered thundershowers over many areas until the January 15.

By the mid-January, a cold front swept across the eastern parts with a strong high pressure system to the south and southeast, advancing cooler air over the interior while the upper-air conditions became largely anti- cyclonic. While scattered thundershowers occurred as cooler air undercut the tropical moisture, the cool air also resulted in clearance over the country while the tropical low over north western Botswana weakened and moved further away from the country.

Meanwhile, another tropical depression moved from the coast into central Mozambique and resulted in some significant showers over the escarpment and parts of the Lowveld in the northeast.

The depression remained east of South Africa’s borders, confining most of the rain over Mozambique while anticyclonic upper-air circulation and cool surface air resulted in dry conditions across South Africa.

The central message is that – given the scarcity of water in the country – it is incumbent upon all of us to continue saving water and store it safely through whatever possible means.

Themba Khumalo

Themba Khumalo is a content developer at the Department of Water and Sanitation