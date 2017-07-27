Detainees suffered psychological tortures: Vorster

Professor Don Vorster Today gave evidence of how detainees at the prison suffered psychological tortures.

He said that the detainees were entirely in the hands of the security agents. The legal system of the time did not provide for any access from outside to the detainees.

“Strangulation, forced gym excuses, food deprivation…these are likely to be the kind of things that Ahmed Timol was subjected to,” said Vorster.

Vorster said this while the inquest into the death of the anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol enters its the fourth day this week.

The witnesses brought on to the stand are expected to reveal some details about Timol’s death. His death was ruled a suicide in 1972 by the then apartheid government claiming that he jumped from the building.

However, the family launched a private investigation which uncovered unknown evidence surrounding his death.

Since the inquest began a number of witnesses have taken the stand. Medical expert Prof Ken Boffard while taking the stand said that in examining Timol’s body it was discovered that some of the injuries that he had sustained appeared to be old bruises.

He also added that procedure was not adhered to following Timol’s accident. Timol is believed to have been moved from his position shortly after landing on the ground.”He should not have been moved until he was taken to the hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday former police Official Paul Erasmus testified on how the then apartheid government tortured prisoners.“I saw too many tortures and interrogations where physical violence was used,” said Erasmus.

More people are expected to take the stand in the Ahmed inquest on Thursday as the inquest continues, including the SACP Deputy General Secretary Solly Mapaila.

