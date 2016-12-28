Deutsche Bank to settle US fine

Deutsche Bank has agreed to a $7.2bn (R100bn) settlement with the US Department of Justice over its sale and pooling of “toxic” mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 global financial crisis.

The agreement in principle, announced by Deutsche Bank’s Frankfurt headquarters last Friday, offers some relief to the German lender, whose stock was hit hard in September after it acknowledged the Justice Department had been seeking nearly twice as much in payments.

It also highlights the Justice Department’s recent efforts to hold European banks accountable for shoddy securities that contributed to the US housing market collapse.

The department sued Barclays last Thursday over similar claims, after having reached $46bn in settlements with US banks over the past three years. Deutsche Bank does not plan a capital increase to cover the settlement, a person close to the bank said.

The lender expects the agreement to be finalised early next year, before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said.

Deutsche does expect to record a pretax charge of about $1.17bn in its fourth quarter because of the civil monetary penalty, it said. As part of the agreement, Deutsche Bank would pay a civil monetary penalty of $3.1bn and provide $4.1bn in consumer relief, such as loan forgiveness.

The bank cautioned that there was “no assurance” the two sides would agree on the final documents. A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment. Settling the mortgage-securities case would mean Deutsche Bank had shaken off one legal headache.

Three major probes remain. Deutsche faces investigations into the alleged manipulation of foreign exchange rates, suspicious equities trades in Russia, as well as alleged violations of US sanctions on Iran and other countries.

Since 2012, Deutsche Bank has already paid more than €12bn for litigation, including a deal with US mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Deutsche Bank’s “troubling practices” were widespread, including when trader Greg Lippmann told colleagues that many home loans the bank was packaging into securities were “crap” and “pigs,” according to a 2011 US Senate subcommittee report.

Lippmann has declined to comment on the report. There has been fear among investors, companies and regulators that the penalties are too much for Deutsche Bank to withstand. Its shares plunged to a record low of €9.90 in September, after the bank confirmed the Justice Department was demanding $14bn.

The stock has recovered substantially, but is down from the beginning of this year. The Justice Department is still pursuing mortgage allegations against other lenders in addition to Barclays.

Credit Suisse Group AG is in latestage negotiations with the US Justice Department and has resisted a demand by the agency that it pay between $5bn and at least $7bn over its sale of mortgage securities, sources regarding the matter have said.

