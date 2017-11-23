Diepsloot welcomes Bambanani Shopping Mall

Economic Development Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Lebogang Maile is expected to open the multi-million rand Bambanani Shopping Mall in Diepsloot on Thursday.

The new shopping mall was built by a black-owned and managed company with assets to support and develop black industrialists for each sector of the economy.

The company has partnered with the provincial government to open this new mall to drive Small Medium and Micro Enterprise (SMME) development, create employment opportunities and business growth in Diepsloot.

This project will create more than 580 decent jobs and accommodate small business operators.

Big retail tenants that will operate at the shopping mall will be required to partner with local SMMEs for enterprise development, local sourcing and supplier development.

Maile says the Gauteng provincial government welcomes projects like these because they support and revitalise township economies.

-TNA Reporter