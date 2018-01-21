‘Dignified’ exit for Zuma?

THE bitter experience of the internal havoc and unforeseen consequences unleashed in the ANC by the unceremonious recall of Thabo Mbeki from the presidency in 2008 could well prevent the man who replaced him, Jacob Zuma, from suffering a similar fate.

But it will not be enough to have him seeing out his term in office because the ANC has mandated its top six officials to negotiate terms for President Zuma’s early exit from the Union Buildings. The once very loud Zuma supporters, the MK Veterans Association, yesterday got cold feet and declined to comment on the matter until ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule had briefed the media today.

Given that new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will be the party’s poster face for the 2019 general election and that the ANC needs as much time as possible to mount a decisive campaign to regain lost support and get new voters, Zuma is unlikely to stay in power much longer.

But his departure will not be done in a humbling manner if Ramaphosa has his way. In notes prepared for the first Gauteng meeting of the newly elected national executive committee held in Irene last week, Ramaphosa repeated what he had said publicly: humiliating Zuma was the last thing he wanted.

“We have a number of challenges‚ but we have been given a lot of levers by our conference. The mood in our country is what we should capitalise on. We should use this mood to go forward.”

He also warned against the triumphalism of the few who wrongly believed that they won at the 54th ANC national conference in December as well as the victimhood of the few who wrongly believed they had lost.

“If we have not done so already‚ we need to urgently disband any pre-conference groupings that had coalesced around certain candidates. We should not shy away from the reality that some in our structures are still holding on to their pre-conference identities‚ either as CR17 or NDZ‚“ Ramaphosa said.

This appeal for unity did not stop NEC member David Masondo from proposing that Zuma be recalled. A member of the Cabinet, Deputy Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Bheki Cele, seconded the motion.

No vote was taken and it was decided the ANC’s top six officials would manage a “dignified” exit for Zuma. Another sign that Zuma may be on his way out was the preservation order granted to the National Prosecuting Authority against McKinsey, Trillian and Eskom last week.

Motlalekhotso Molelle, an acting special director at the NPA and head of operations at the Asset Forfeiture Unit, asked the North Gauteng High Court to appoint a curator bonis to preserve property worth R1.59bn – the total amount of the “illegal” payments made to McKinsey and Trillian by Eskom.

“Both McKinsey and Eskom were willing participants who colluded in what can be described at best as a scheme that was designed to unlawfully drain funds out of Eskom,” Molelle said in his affidavit.

Crimes of this nature were particularly detrimental to developing countries like South Africa, which have strained and overstretched resources “that are hardly adequate to extend the muchneeded services to the people,” Molelle said.

However, the biggest indicator that there’s a new person at the helm of the ANC was the announcement at the weekend that the government had decided to sack and replace the Eskom board, as well as appoint a new chairperson.

-DENNIS CRUYWAGEN