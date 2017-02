DIHLABENG LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

PUBLIC NOTICE CALLING FOR INSPECTION OF THE VALUATION ROLL

2017-2022

Closing date: Friday, 07 April 2017

The original, correct, completed and signed objection forms must be returned to the

mentioned offices, during office hours or be posted to:

The Municipal Manager, Property Valuations, P O Box 551, Bethlehem, 9700.

No telephonic, facsimile or e-mail enquiries will be accepted.

Late or incomplete objections will not be considered.