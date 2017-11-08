‘Dikwena can still finish well’

PLATINUM Stars striker Bongi Ntuli believes Dikwena could still finish the season in the top eight.

Dikwena sit at the bottom of the PSL standings with seven points from 10 matches following one win, four draws and five losses. Though the odds seem dead against the club, Ntuli believes they will rediscover form and more up the table.

“We are determined to make sure that we make the top eight this season. We have the belief that we can make the top eight,” Ntuli said. “We now have a chance to move from the relegation zone. We are determined and all the games we play we are treating them as cup finals. By December, we will have moved from the bottom of the log.”

Dikwena play Bloemfontein Celtic when they resume from the international break, a side they lost to in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal at the weekend. “We are playing Celtic again and the coach has said that they must not beat us again. “I have the belief that we can do well. I can confidently say that we will win, especially playing at home. “We will make sure that we make our supporters happy because we need their support.”

Ntuli seems to have found his scoring boots of late, finding the back of the net three times in the last four matches and the gangly forward is keen to keep up his momentum. “I am happy with my performances because I have been scoring. I think my confidence is now back. It was really frustrating me that I was not scoring goals because strikers are rightly judged by the goals they score. “I needed that one goal so that I can be okay. I think it is going well at the moment.

“But I need to put in some extra work at training so that I become totally clinical and finish off all chances to score. I have to bury the chances I get,” Ntuli said. • Dikwena’s next assignment is a home fixture against Bloemfontein Celtic on November 21.

-TNA REPORTER|news@thenewage.co.za