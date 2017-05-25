Dikwena positive despite slow CAF start

DESPITE being bottom of Group B in the CAF Confederation Cup, Platinum Stars coach Cavin Johnson remains positive that they will qualify for the semifinals.

Following two group stage matches, Dikwena are yet to win, having drawn against MC Alger at home before losing 4-2 to Mbabane Swallows on Tuesday in Swaziland. As a result, they are rooted to the bottom of the log with just a point after two matches but Johnson feels it is still early to press any panic buttons with four matches remaining. “We can’t be worried now.

It is still early in the competition,” Johnson said. “I don’t think we played badly against Swallows, we just conceded soft goals which I feel we could have defended better.

“We should have gone to half time 2-2 had we converted the penalty and it was going to be a different ball game in the second half. But we failed to do that and we were punished for our own mistakes.” Dikwena’s next match is against CS Sfaxien on June 4 and Johnson is aware that they cannot afford to drop more points if they are to keep their chances alive of qualifying for the knockout stage.

“I know we will bounce back we can do that. Like I said, we didn’t play badly in our last match and if we can rectify our mistakes, I think we can do well. “Now we need to pick up our socks and focus on our next match and hopefully we can get good results.”

In other fixtures, SuperSport United moved to the top of Group D following their impressive 5-3 victory over CF Mounana before last night’s matches between TP Mazembe and Horoya. Matsatsantsa a Pitori, who were without coach Stuart Baxter due to national team duties, have four points from two matches.

They will face TP Mazembe, also on June 4 away. Meanwhile, Platinum Stars and SuperSport United will return to domestic action this weekend. They will face one another in the PSL on Saturday in the final match of the season at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Dikwena are battling to finish inside the top eight and will need to beat SuperSport and hope that other results favour them. Stars are 10th in the PSL log standings with 34 points and two behind eight-placed Ajax Cape Town, who will host relegation-haunted Baroka FC, also on Saturday.

-Neville Khoza