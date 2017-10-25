Discovery pays out R3.2bn

DISCOVERY Life paid out a staggering R3.2bn in claims last year, a new report shows. This amount brings the total amount that Discovery Life has paid out to date up to R18.7bn.

Health insights in relation to claims in key South African regions show that in the Western Cape the main cause of death was cancer, 22% higher than the national average. Cancer-related disability claims were 44% higher than the national average and severe illness claims 13% higher.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the main cause of death was heart and artery-related conditions, which were 17% higher than the national average. Heart and arteryrelated conditions also caused the most severe illness claims, 38% higher than the national average. For disability claims, KZN had the lowest incidence of nervous system conditions, at 23% lower than the national average.

Gauteng had a 25% higher incidence of nervous conditions, while the incidents of heart-related conditions was 21% lower than the national average. In inland provinces, death claims as a result of unnatural deaths were 9% higher than the national average.

Inland provinces had the highest incidents of musculoskeletal conditions, at 40% higher than the national average for disability claims and 34% higher for severe illness claims. More than one-in-five death claims were due to unnatural causes that can affect clients regardless of age or health. Forty-two percent of these deaths were as a result of motor vehicle accidents. This highlights the need for life cover.

Death due to unnatural causes accounted for more than 70% for those under the age of 30. In this same age group, motor vehicle accidents caused 56% of deaths. Seventy percent of death claim payouts were paid to males, and 30% to females. The oldest male died at the age of 86, as a result of cardiac respiratory failure, while the youngest died of an accidental fall at the age of 24.

The oldest female was 87 years old and died as a result of Parkinson’s disease and the youngest female, 28, died as a result of a motor vehicle accident. For males, the conditions that caused the most deaths were heart and artery conditions (30%) and unnatural deaths (25%). For females, the most common causes were cancer (38%) and heart and artery conditions (30%).

Motor vehicle accidents were the leading cause of death among the younger clients, while cancer and heart-related conditions were much more prevalent among the older age bands. Discovery Limited is a South African-founded financial services organisation that operates in the healthcare, life assurance, short-term insurance, savings and investment products and wellness markets.

The company, with headquarters in South Africa, has expanded its operations globally and serves more than 5 million clients across SA, the UK, the US, China, Singapore and Australia. Discovery recently partnered with Generali, an insurer in Europe, and has partnered with John Hancock in the US.

These new partnerships will bring Discovery’s shared-value business model to protection industries in Europe and the US.

-THELMA NGOMA|thelman@thenewage.co.za