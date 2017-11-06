Distraught families used for cheap politicking: Msimanga

Executive Mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga distressed about distraught families used for cheap politicking.

This comes after Msimanga was chased away from the area when he came to pay his respects to the families who lost their children during the weekend.

“It is now undeniably clear that the ANC in Tshwane has given up all pretense of caring about the people and is now using people’s pain to drive a political agenda. This type of behaviour is condemned in the strongest terms,” said Acting Spokesperson for the Mayor Lindela Mashigo.

On Saturday, five children died when a high mast light ring fell on them in which four of them were declared dead on the scene while the fifth one died in Dr George Mukhari Hospital after being transported by emergency services.

It is said that upon Msimang’s arrival at the area members of the local Business Forum indicating their discomfort with his presence and some members of the delegation.

“The Executive Mayor decided not to engage with the mob, but rather make his way to the first of the distraught families,” said Mashigo.

He added, “This was clearly being used to push a political agenda at a time when politics was the furthest thing from the Mayor’s mind.

TNA Reporter