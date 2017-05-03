‘Ditsobotla unrest will be fixed’

The unrest that turned three townships into battle zones in the past two weeks is expected to be resolved at the weekend.

This assurance came from MEC Sello Lehari, who led a government task team appointed to look into issues that forced Itsoseng, Blydeville and Coligny residents to riot over a week ago.

Speaking during a media briefing in Mahikeng on Wednesday, Lehari said he was confident that all community concerns would be adequately attended to.

“We met with residents and heard all their concerns. The task team, we then gave the concerns to technocrats, led by heads of departments in the province and municipal managers, to make sure they devised solutions speedily. We will go with the feedback to our communities on Saturday and make sure that they are part of the solution,” Lehari said.

Some of the issues raised included the disparity in the units of electricity residents buy from the municipality, compared to those bought directly from Eskom.

Lehari said all the issues were raised during the task team’s meetings with residents would be attended to.

Premier Supra Mahumapelo weighed in, saying the problems in Ditsobotla were fuelled by some rogue politicians who manipulated community concerns for selfish gains.

“The situation in Blydeville is such that the person at the behest of the protest is a losing independent candidate and now he seeks to score political points, yet the people rejected him in August 2016. In Itsoseng, we have former ANC councillors who have become leaders of ‘concerned residents’ and they talk of wanting to see service delivery yet they failed the same test when they were serving. We are dealing with such people, especially those who are ANC members,” Mahumapelo said.

The premier said it was only 355 houses that didn’t have water in Itsoseng, yet when it is paraded, it would seem the entire township was thirsty”.

“We have decided that we will deal directly with those still to receive water, updating them on every step we are taking. The major challenge we face is that people vandalise water infrastructure. We had increased the number of boreholes to 11 but eight have been vandalised. There are those who want to fan disorder and they threw everything they could find to block one of the boreholes but the government will still work to make sure all people have water.”

Mahumapelo said some of the cases relating to destruction of property was reported to police.

“There have been claims that people know some of those leading in the destruction but we say come forward with information so that such misfits are arrested and locked behind bars.”

Residents in the affected areas complained that they didn’t have water, proper roads, good sanitation and they wanted an end to corruption.

The premier called for calm and stability in affected areas. He promised that the government would do its best to maintain law and order in all communities.

A number of people were arrested for violence after trucks were set alight, cars damaged and shops looted.

While there were residents calling for the dissolution of the Ditsobotla council, Mahumapelo said residents were in the dark as to who provided water services.

“At the moment, it is the district municipality that provides water, not local municipalities. As such, people misplace their anger towards the local municipalities out of ignorance. As the government, we are trying to have local municipalities accredited so that they become competent water authorities on their own.”

ANC provincial secretary Dakota Legoete also condemned the violent protests and called on residents and the local leadership in Ditsobotla to cooperate with the task team.

“We call on the people of Ditsobotla to cooperate with this task team as it seeks to find a solution to any problems that might have caused the unhappiness in some areas of the municipality. This requires that our communities isolate criminals who take advantage of their genuine concerns to push their own selfish agendas,” Legoete said.

Since the formation of the task team, there have been minimal disturbances in the three townships.

ELFAS TORERAI

