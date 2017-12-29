DJ Cleo no longer playing at the Afropunk Festival

Award-winning Kwaito and House producer DJ Cleo has on Friday announced that he will no longer play at the Afropunk Festival.

The festival is scheduled to take place on 30 and 31 December 2017 at Constitution Hill.

I won’t be playing at @afropunk anymore.

I choose to be respectful in how I voice this tweet even thought there was none during the booking process.#LeNnaKeMotho — www.djcleo.co.za (@djcleo1) December 29, 2017

DJ Cleo’s announcement comes a day after American singer-songwriter Solange Knowles took to social media on Wednesday to announce that she will no longer perform at the inaugural AFROPUNK Joburg.

In an Instagram post, Solange said she made the decision to cancel the trip “as part of the self-care” as she confirmed that she’s been battling Autonomic Disorder this past year.

AFROPUNK statement after Solange Knowles announcement…

We only learned that Solange would not be attending this year’s festival within the last day. We value her as an artist and above all as a human being and understand that her health is paramount. Though we have worked with Solange on multiple festivals this year, we were not among the few who were aware that she has been privately dealing with this diagnosis. We believe and trust her commitment to grace the 2018 AFROPUNK JoBurg stage.

In the short time since we have known, we have reached out to multiple artists and friends, but most acts are already booked or otherwise busy for New Year’s Eve.

AFROPUNK is a community and has never been about one individual act. Unfortunately, sometimes line-ups change, which is why our ticket policy states that artists are subject to change. We pride ourselves on booking new artists that could one day be headliners themselves. Our support and belief in young, emerging artists are one of the things we are proudest of, and that makes us different. We are excited about the international acts that will be joining us, artists like Anderson. Paak & The Free Nationals, Laura Mvula, Theo Parrish, Blitz The Ambassador & Jojo Abot as well as local acts like King Tha Vs Blk Jks, Nakhane, Black Motion, Thebe and Sho Madjozi. The full line up of over 40 acts is listed below.

The economics of AFROPUNK is that we made major personal investments to bring AFROPUNK to South Africa (unlike other festivals that receive millions of dollars to be here). We did our best to keep tickets as affordable as we possibly could, to enable the creatives and artists and strivers we so admire to be able to attend. We have taken every step possible to ensure you have an amazing experience at AFROPUNK Joburg.

We are here to stay. Throughout the course of the year, AFROPUNK will produce multiple events at Constitution Hill. As confirmed by Solange in her statement, one of these events will be a solo Solange show. Once we have details, we will create a special discount code for 2017 AFROPUNK Joburg festival ticket holders to attend this show.

We are so grateful to you, our community, and to the wonderful artists who will still be with us on the 30th and 31st of December, and to the friends and colleagues that have made AFROPUNK 2017 possible.

-TNA Reporter