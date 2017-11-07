DJ Khomza assault trial resumes

The trial against popular club DJ Khombela Nthleko known as DJ Khomza is expected to resume on Tuesday at the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court.

DJ Khomza is accused of allegedly hitting his wife with a spanner over the head during an altercation.

In September, a video that emerged on Facebook showing DJ Khomza hitting his wife with a spanner nine times over the head.

In October he was has been granted bail of R2 000 for assault. And his bail conditions indicated that he should not be in any contact the witness or the victim‚ Siphesihle Nkosi whether directly or indirectly.

He will also be expected to report to the Tembisa police station twice a week and to remain a resident of Tembisa until the end of the case.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula condemned Nthleko’s actions stating that it was shameful and disgusting.

I condem the actions of “Dj Khomza” in the strongest terms and commend SAPS for arresting him as he now will appear in court at Tembisa pic.twitter.com/eXmDkGzCqA — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 18, 2017

“Khombela’s actions were shameful and disgusting. No one should act like that towards women or anyone. We will continue to act harshly against those who abuse and dehumanize women and children who are the most vulnerable people in the society,” said Mbalula.

Meanwhile, after the video circulated, DJ Khomza took to social media to apologize to his fans labelling the incident as a mistake.

This is what Dj Khomza had to say about assaulting his partner with a spanner. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/u8np4sUpwW — Phaks Photh’inja (@LwaziPakade) September 18, 2017

