DJ Nation bash draws big crowds

Businesses in and around Taung had a good end to 2016 as they coined it due to the influx of revellers who attended the annual DJ Nation bash.

Indications are that hotels and guest houses were fully booked and street vendors did equally brisk business, selling food and many other wares to excited party-goers.

Some of the vendors said they made good profits during a busy three-day period from December 27 to 29.

One such lucky food vendor is James Mosiane (not his real name) who said his profits will allow his family to weather the January woes, pay school fees for his children and settle some of his debts.

“I make a living out of selling food and other products in the area. I haven’t been working for the past 15 years and through the hard work that I have been putting in to survive I managed.

“The music festival is a God-send opportunity for me. It has come as a great booster. I thank DJ Nation and the villages, townships and small dorpies concept. We are now seeing real results of the hard work behind it,” he said.

Mosiane’s delight was shared by other venders who have also reported to have made a killing from their sales.

Established businesses like hoteliers and guest house owners also said their properties were fully booked and they managed to make a lot from the number of people who travelled from far and near to be part of the bash.

There is general agreement that the DJ Nation shindig is a necessary show that brings not only happiness to those who love music but also business to entrepreneurs in the Taung area.

Tourism MEC Desbo Mohono said that her sector was the biggest winner in the bash. She said that the DJ Nation event was in line with the department’s events strategy and the provincial objective of boosting the economy in the villages, townships and small dorpies.

While the festivities continued, accommodation around Taung and neighbouring areas such as Vryburg, Hartswater and Jankempdorp were all fully booked.

Mohono said the numbers boosted the local economy as locals also benefited greatly from accommodation, hospitality and many other things that were sold during those three days.

“Such events make the department realise its mandate of making sure that the province becomes a preferred tourism destination.

“We had people from all over the country and from our neighbouring Botswana. “We had DJs with renowned international status and we managed to bring big crowds to this village. This is a significant moment for us a department. “We are expecting over 30000 to attend the main event. We are pleased as a department,” Mohono said.

