DJ Zinhle powers up

DJ ZINHLE has teamed up with leadership coach and facilitator Nokubonga Mbanga to inspire young women to triumph over life’s obstacles with the launch of a self-help book, Meeting Your Power.

The two women, who have experienced life’s ups and downs, share lessons in a bid to help women awaken their inner power and self-realisation. DJ Zinhle, who is the founder of the DJ school, Fuse Academy, said: “Being empowered is a choice, it is a daily decision that defines who we are and it is accessible to everyone. Meeting Your Power is a reminder that power is inside all of us and that your journey to empowerment begins with you.”

This year has been good for the talented DJ who was recently roped in as the ambassador of an international eye-wear brand, Privé Revaux, joining stars such as US actor Jamie Foxx.

Please tell us about your new book

I co-wrote the book with Bongi Mbanga and we are sharing what we have learnt over the years as women. How we coped with fear, criticism, adversity and more. We believe that women are powerful and it is each and every woman’s job to harness that power in order to live their best life. This book is aimed at helping women meet their power

What inspired its creation?

After we did the SABC1 reality show It Takes A Village, Bongi and I wanted to continue the work of inspiring and empowering women so we decided to write it.

Who is the book aimed at, is it for young women only or does it cut across genders and generations?

The main target market is women but we are not saying that men cannot read it. Actually, anyone who’s been going through a lot in life, someone who needs to work on themselves, needs to read it.

How long did it take to write?

It took about a year.

Some say self-help books are not effective, what is your view on that?

I myself am a product of self-help books but what people need to realise is that the hard work must be done by the reader. You need to get up and do the work in order to see the results, the book is a guideline.

When is it coming out?

It’s expected to hit the shelves today.

What message does it offer to the reader?

Get ready for some serious introspection. This book will put the responsibility of your happiness, growth, mental health and love back in your own hands.

