DJ Zinhle takes her work home

TELEVISION viewers will see DJ Zinhle like they have never seen her before as she helps young women deal with their social problems in her home town of Dannhauser, KwaZulu-Natal.

The talented DJ will present a new reality television show, It Takes a Village, which will premiere on SABC at 9pm on Wednesday.

Through the show, Zinhle will drive social activism as she engages her community in a series of activities.

The Colours hitmaker will be joined personal development and leadership coach, Nokubonga Mbatha, as they seek to help young women rid themselves of their demons, and live their best lives and in turn make a difference in their communities.

Zinhle said the challenges faced by women reflected social issues prevalent in small towns across SA, which include unemployment, alcohol and drug abuse, teenage pregnancy and crime.

“This project is very close to my heart because I’m very passionate about the success, growth and development of young women.

“Women are facing a lot of challenges and there is a lot we can do to make sure they have a chance at a better future. I am happy to assist where I can, in my own little way and I hope that the show will inspire people everywhere to do their part in contributing towards the future of our women.

“Dannhauser is my home town and I am very proud of it and it gave me absolute satisfaction to go home and make a difference.” SABC1 acting programmes manager, Sane

Zondi said: “The show is made with the spirit and intention of empowering the human spirit to elevate above its circumstances and to strive for more.”

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

siyabongas@thenewage.co.za