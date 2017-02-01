Dlamini absence angers Committee

The claws came out yesterday as opposition MPs tore into absent Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and slammed her for missing a meeting.

Dlamini was expected to accompany a South African Social Security Agency delegation and be part of a presentation on progress being made in implementing a new social security payment system. However, she missed the presentation apparently because of a lekgotla.

Her absence angered opposition MPs on the social development portfolio committee.

Their anger was exacerbated by the fact that Dlamini’s unavailability, apparently because of the lekgotla, caused the committee meeting scheduled for last week to be postponed to yesterday.

The temperature in the Marks Building venue where the portfolio committee met rose remarkably as ANC MPs defended Dlamini.

Lindy Wilson of the DA refused to accept an apology proferred by the absent Dlamini.

“I cannot accept the apology from the minister. This is a matter of national importance that borders on a national disaster. Last week were told she was at an ANC lekgotla,” Wilson said.

“We are sitting with a crisis facing 17 million South Africans. The fact that she is not here is a damn disgrace. I do not accept her apology.”

Liesl van der Merwe of the IFP said: “Firstly we need answers why we were misled last week. We were told the minister was at an ANC lekgotla when she was abroad. She misled Parliament. We reject her apology.”

ANC MP Sibongeli Tsoleli defended Dlamini. “I’m a member of ANC Women’s League. I will accept the apology from the minister.”

Another ANC MP, Helene Malgas, wanted “to set the record straight”. “The ANC is the leading party in government.

The lekgotla was important enough for us to postpone the meeting. I don’t think it was wrong to postpone that meeting. Madam chair I’m taking no nonsense from Wilson today.”

Dlamini’s apology was also accepted by Solomon Mabilo of the ANC.

“I accept the apology. Yes we must play our oversight rule without fear or favour. It will be premature for us to start entertaining what is happening in the media.

“There’s no crisis around the payments at this stage until we are presented with the facts. I support my colleagues that this meeting must continue.”

Committee chairperson Zoleka Capa said Dlamini was not due to be at the meeting.

“In our minutes we said this day is for the department to present their state of readiness. What is on the agenda? There is only one item. I’m going straight to that item.”

Last week’s meeting, she said, was not postponed because Dlamini was going to miss it, but it was also because she as chairperson of a Parliamentary committee, along with DGs and mayors had to report to the lekgotla.

“Therefore the meeting had to be postponed and it was postponed.”

Capa said Dlamini would be invited and not summoned to attend another portfolio committee meeting.

