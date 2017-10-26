Dlamini must appear, or else – Scopa

PARLIAMENT’S premier public spending oversight body yesterday warned Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini it will compel her to attend a future meeting if she fails up for an appointment next week.

The no-holds-barred warning was given by standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) chairperson Themba Godi yesterday. Dlamini and Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele have been invited to attend a Scopa meeting next Tuesday. On Tuesday Dlamini was absent from a meeting where she was expected to give Scopa an update on social grants payments.

“She definitely left me with egg on my face. That creates a trust deficit. You emerge with a cynicism and expect the worst from people,” Godi said. He has written a letter to Dlamini to inform her of the consequences of failing to appear on Tuesday.

“If she’s a no-show I will have to compel her to come. I don’t think she’ll want the public embarrassment of being the first minister to be compelled to attend a portfolio committee meeting.” He has dispatched copies of his letter to Dlamini to the leader of government business, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as House chairperson Cedric Frolick.

“I really don’t understand her failing to appear before us. Maybe she knows something that we don’t,” Godi said. Scopa, he said, was concerned about the payment of social grants to at least 17 million recipients from April 1 because the Constitutional Court has ruled that an unlawful contract with Cash Paymaster Services could only continue until March 31.

“We have had more meetings about social grants this year than we have had with any other entity. This is due to our concern about April. Earlier this year uncertainty and concerns over the contract caused anxiety and panic among the most vulnerable in our society. Sassa has boxed itself into a corner. They must move out of it,” Godi said.

Scopa, he said, was acutely aware that there were only five months left to find a solution. “It seems that only the Minister and Sassa are relaxed. The rest of the country is frantic.” Godi said it was embarrassing that the ConCourt has had to declare than an illegal contract could be extended. It was also embarrassing that the ConCourt has had to get involved at all.

“This is something unheard of. I would have imagined that the Minister and Sassa would have unburdened themselves. Their action gave the impression that this was viewed from a narrow lense of partisan interest and the dynamics of party political. It means if I have the upper hand in party politics, I can do as I please. That’s what any logical person can think,” Godi said.

-Dennis Cruywagen