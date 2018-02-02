Dlamini’s aim was to frustrate things at Sassa – Magwaza

Former South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza has told the commission of inquiry into Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s role in the social grants debacle that the minister orchestrated the crisis at the agency.

Last year the Constitutional Court ordered that an investigation take place into whether Dlamini should be held personally liable for the costs during the Sassa payments crisis.

Magwaza took to the stand last week.

“Dlamini’s aim was to frustrate things at Sassa leading up to the deadline. The expertise were already there when the work streams came in but they didn’t contribute anything, they instead pushed for Cash Paymaster Services (CPS),” Magwaza said.

The former CEO told the commission that the minister pushed for Sassa to go for CPS, adding that she also advocated for an extension, and later for a new contract.

He said Dlamini asked him to find something on the banks that would show they could not take over Sassa payments.

During his court affidavit, Magwaza said Dlamini knew as far back as July 2015 that Sassa would not able to take over grant payments.

When the Sassa debacle began, rights groups Black Sash and Freedom Under Law took the department to the Constitutional Court to ensure that more than 17 million beneficiaries continued to receive grants.

Later in the year, the same court found that the contract between the department and CPS was invalid but it also ordered that CPS continue to pay grants for a further 12 months.

-Sipho Jack