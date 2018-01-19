Dlamini’s personal liability hearing on Sassa grants saga to begin next week

An inquiry into Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s role ahead of last year’s social grants crisis will begin next week.

The inquiry is scheduled to take place from 22 to 26 January, from 10am to 4pm at the office of the Chief Justice in Midrand.

It follows a Constitutional Court order declaring that the minister be joined in her personal capacity to litigation brought by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) on behalf of the Black Sash Trust against the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), Dlamini and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

It also forms part of ongoing litigation around the uncertainty beneficiaries still face about whether there will be a plan in place for the uninterrupted payment of social grants come 1 April.

Black Sash and CALS remain concerned about the integrity of the grant payment system and the 17 million people it assists.

In March last year, the Constitutional Court called upon the minister to explain why she should not be joined to the case in her personal capacity and pay the costs of the application out of her own pocket.

It further indicated that the minister bears the primary responsibility to ensure that Sass fulfills its functions.

After considering papers filed by the minister, on 15 June 2017, the court ordered that Dlamini be joined to the matter in her personal capacity.

