Do or die moment

Tomorrow’s penultimate PSL fixture could determine who will be relegated to the National First Division. Only a point separates Baroka FC and Highlands Park, who they meet in a do or die fixture at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

And neither of the two can afford to lose the match. Baroka sit at the bottom of the log with 24 points, while Highlands Park is lie 14th with 25 points. The victors of this game will not only stand a good chance of retaining their PSL status but will also condemn the losing team to a quick return to the NFD. Baroka coach Milton Dlamini feels that the battle will go down to the last match of the season, but warned that they cannot afford to lose the game.

“We are on the same number of points with Chippa United, Highlands Park are one point above us,” Dlamini said. “Free State Stars are there as well, so it is still in there if you get one good result you get out of the situation. “It’s a key result for us but not the end of the road. I think it will go down to the last game of the season.” Baroka lost 3-2 to Golden Arrows in a controversial match at the weekend and cannot afford to lose against Highlands Park at home.

Highlands Park defeated Chippa United on Friday at home and assistant coach Thierry Mabobo feels a win against Baroka will guarantee their safety in the PSL. “Playing against Baroka, whether we were in the midtable or playing for nothing, that’s always a big game for us,” Mabobo said.

“It is important that we won promotion together and we thought we deserved to win straight promotion rather than going to the play-offs. So I think they owe us for that one. “It is important to go to Polokwane and win and if we can do that, then we are safe from relegation.” Mabobo, whose side has scored 24 goals this season, is putting his hopes on striker Collins Mbesuma to help them at this crucial stage of the season. “What we need to understand is that Mbesuma is coming back from injury and he is the only player in the seniors that is a proven goal scorer at this level.

“So he is coming back slowly and he is getting his fitness back and as long as we give him 50 minutes he will definitely change the fortunes for us.” Another relegation-haunted side, Chippa United, will also be desperate for victory when they host tricky SuperSport United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Free State Stars meet Bloemfontein Celtic in another relegation.

-NEVILLE KHOZA