Manana to face two assault charges

The Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana will be facing two counts of charges which include assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Manana is due to appear before the Randburg Magistrates Court for allegedly beat Mandisa Duma in Cubana night club, Johannesburg Fourways.

It is said that Senior prosecutor Yusuf Baba will be the one overseeing the matter.

In an alleged telephonic conversation with the victim’s brother, Manana confessed to having beaten Duma because she called him gay.

However, on Monday, Manana issued an apology.

“I wish to apologise unreservedly to Mandisa Duma, her family, the government of South Africa and all South Africans and women in particular, for the incident that happened at the weekend,” Manana said.

He said regardless of the provocation, he should have exercised restraint.

“That shameful incident should not have happened. I know that my actions and those of the people in my company have disappointed and hurt many people in the country. As a leader, I should have known better and acted better. I will subject myself fully to the process of the law and give it my full cooperation,” he said.

According to reports Duma has since rejected Manana’s apology.

Meanwhile, a small group of #NotInMyName activists demonstrate outside the court ahead of his appearance.

