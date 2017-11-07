Doctor Khumalo calls for Bafana Bafana support as they take on Senegal

Bafana Bafana legend and Baroka FC technical director Doctor Khumalo has urged South Africans to come out and support the national team on their crucial encounter against Senegal on Friday.

“I just want to urge all South Africans to come out and support Bafana Bafana on the tenth of November as they are gonna be playing against Senegal in Limpopo Polokwane at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Come show your love for your national team,” said the former Kaizer Chiefs star.

Bafana will clash with the Lions of Teranga in their back-to-back fixtures starting at home on 10 November then travel to Dakar on 14 November for their second match.

The national team has assembled in Limpopo in preparation for their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has expressed optimism ahead of the match.

“We will plan our game regardless of who is in the opposition team; we will make them uncomfortable on the day and play to win,” said Baxter.

Due to their previous poor performance, the national team has lacked fan support during their matches.

In their previous encounter, the leader of the EFF, Julius Malema also urged fans to support the team. On Monday, Malema once again urged soccer fans to rally behind the national team.

“Guys, Bafana Bafana will be playing on Friday at Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane. We have a responsibility to support our boys,” Malema said on Twitter.

-TNA Reporter