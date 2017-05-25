DoH urged retailers to remove sweets from checkout points

The Department of Health (DoH) has recommended retailers to remove sweets from Checkout points.

This is after Woolworths’ lead to remove sweet treats from its checkout points.

In 2015 Woolworths announced that all sweets and chocolates from its checkout queues will be removed.

Department’s chief director for health promotion, nutrition and oral health, Lynn Moeng said consumers need all the help they can get to make healthier food choices.

Addressing the Parliament Moeng said the step taken by Woolworths is in line with the department’s plans to fight lifestyle diseases like obesity and providing healthier choices to customers.

“The government is moving to tax sugar-sweetened beverages and reduce the salt content of processed food but further regulation is needed, consumers need clearer information on food labels and the department is considering whether to regulate food advertising to children,” said Moeng.

It is reported that Woolworths removed a total of 20 million teaspoons of sugar and 35 tonnes of salt from some of its foods including yoghurt, fruit, juices, bread and cheese a decade ago.

“What they’ve done is actually contributing directly to what we want to achieve as a department. So we are actually excited and we are hoping that other retailers will follow suit because it’s a key issue where people are always tempted to buy things they didn’t plan to buy,” she said.

According to the 2016 SA Demographic Health Survey released by Statistics SA last week approximately two thirds of women (68%) and one third of men (31%) in SA are overweight or obese.

Moeng said the department published draft regulations proposing controls on advertising to children several years ago, but is still weighing up whether to push ahead.

“Global evidence suggests industry self-regulation for controlling advertising to children is not effective.”

Earlier this year Deputy Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said during his Budget speech vote that they are looking forward to the implementation of the tax on sugar-sweetened beverages by National Treasury which will help reduce high levels of consumption.

“We must make sure that Universal Health Coverage is implemented as a means to improve the quality of health services to all our people,” Phaahla said.

