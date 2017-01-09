Dolly case to continue with appeal

The Mamelodi Sundowns and Keagan Dolly row continues to rumble on.

The PSL’s Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) last week ruled in Sundowns’ favour after Dolly had lodged a case against the African champions over his buy-out clause.

After receiving formal bids from Greek side Olympiakos and French side Montpellier,Sundowns revealed that they made a “mistake” on their contract as they had apparently placed a low selling price for the gifted Bafana Bafana midfielder.

With the SA Football Players’ Union by his side, Dolly is set to appeal the DRC verdict.

The union further expressed unhappiness at how the DRC body, which is made up of PSL employees, operates, and has written to Fifa to seek transparency and neutrality.

“The DRC is biased towards clubs. What does this ruling mean to players? Mistakes will threaten the national team performance in the long run. We know by law there are ratifications, but you can’t change the entire clause.

In this case, the entire sentence changed,” the union said.

“Are we saying this is a new contract? By law only numbers can change. We can’t allow this to happen. Will it hold water if players were to also make ‘a mistake’?

Will the PSL DRC consider that? This is a threat to contractual stability.

“Unfortunately we must take this to the Safa Appeals Board, but our bet is that after that we will go straight to arbitration. If we can’t find joy there, we will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“We will do everything in our power to find justice on this Dolly issue. Our best bet is to rally players on this matter to fight for their rights as today it is Dolly, tomorrow will be another one.

“It was Daniel Akpeyi (Free State Stars) where we won millions but they appealed and the matter is at CAS now and Phineas Mambadi of Namibia who was kicked out of AmaZulu, the case is with Fifa.

We will do everything in our power but the real power is with the players themselves to say enough is enough and fight for their rights.”

LINDA XIMBA

news@thenewage.co.za