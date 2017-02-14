Dolly settling in well at Montpellier

IT MAY be early days, but Keagan Dolly is debunking the myth that local players are “softies” who can’t crack it in European leagues. Dolly has made a mockery of the assertion, if not the perception that SA players only thrive in the comfort of their homes, afraid to challenge themselves. The 24 year old has started in two matches for Montpellier reserve team, including Saturday’s 3-0 victory against AS Nancy Lorraine.

In fact, the winger, who joined the Ligue 1 club in the January transfer window from Mamelodi Sundowns, has taken to his new challenge with ease, completing 90 minutes on his debut against Monaco last week. While local players usually battle to adapt to unfamiliar territory, Dolly has required no such allowance for Montpellier. He is already proving to be a key component in the side.

“I think it was a good team effort. We worked hard as a team. We defended well and we were attacking well as a team and you could see that by the result of the game,” Dolly said. “We haven’t been doing well playing away from home. I’m happy to be part of the team and helping them succeed.

“I think I’m quite used to my teammates now and the nerves have settled. “In the first game against Monaco I was a bit nervous in the first half but I think in the second half we played much better and you could see that it was building up to coming here and giving this performance.”

Elsewhere, Kamohelo Mokotjo has reiterated his desire for a new challenge at a different club, with Russian side Rostov reportedly interested in his services. The midfield anchor appeared for Dutch side FC Twente in their 1-1 draw with Excelsior in the Eredivisie at the weekend.

In the Portuguese league, Bongani Zungu started for Victoria Guimaraes in their 2-0 loss to FC Porto on Sunday as he slowly goes about entrenching himself in the team. Veteran midfielder Steven Pienaar came off the bench as Sunderland sunk to a dispiriting 4-0 loss to Southampton and closer to relegation from the English Premiership. But Andile Jali had a good day as his Belgian team Oostende returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Mouscron Peruwelz.

kgomotsos@thenewage.co.za

-Kgomotso Sethusha