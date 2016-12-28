Dolly still in limbo over contract issue

Keagan Dolly has had little to be merry about this Christmas as his case against Mamelodi Sundowns is still dragging on.

Sundowns took Dolly to the PSL’s dispute resolution chamber last month following a “misunderstanding” about his contract.

The chamber has been looking to resolve the matter regarding the terms of Dolly’s contract with the club, on whether the figure of the buyout clause in the contract was smaller than it was meant to be.

Both parties submitted their written submissions for the chamber on December 9 and a verdict on the matter was expected by December 23.

Greek giants Olympiacos are reportedly looking to sign the star midfielder in the January transfer window, despite being put off before by Dolly’s heavy price tag.

This led to Dolly’s representatives turning to the SA Football Players’ Union, who last month confirmed they were awaiting the verdict by the December 23.

But the matter appears to be far from over.

LINDA XIMBA