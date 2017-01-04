Donations pour in for orphaned boy

The community of Bergvliet have rallied to help a four-year-old boy orphaned after his parents died in a murder-suicide two days before Christmas.

Mourning the deaths, head chef at The Backyard Cafe in Cape Town, Nicola Harding, vowed to ensure that the little boy was given a chance in life.

“Today I made the biggest promise of my life to this little boy sleeping peacefully in my arms. It is absolutely unthinkable that such an innocent, young soul has witnessed so much devastation, but now he is left to face the world alone with the reality that his father brutally murdered his mother, Caroline, before killing himself,” Harding said on her Facebook page along with a picture of the boy, Ayola.

“I pledge that I will do everything possible to make sure that he knows how much light and love can be found on this earth but I am going to need all the help and support I can get from everyone.

“There’s a long road ahead of us so we are begging you to assist as much as you can in ensuring that Ayola’s future can be a bright and happy one!”

The post has gone viral with people expressing their sadness at the brutal murder of The Backyard Cafe’s head chef, Poziswa Caroline Mofu.

Harding said Mofu was a woman who worked her way up from performing domestic, cleaning and basic chores at the restaurant to becoming its head chef.

Harding said they received the news of her violent death at the hand of her husband on Christmas morning.

Mofu was beaten to death, reportedly with a hammer by her husband, although some reports say she was stabbed. Her husband then took his own life.

Mofu’s mother Elizabeth Mofu told ANN7 that her daughter had left her husband but returned to fetch her bag.

“Caroline used to fight with her husband. She ran away from him,” Elizabeth said.

When Caroline did not return she became concerned and called her phone, but it rang unanswered. She then sent her other daughter to find her.

They had to break down the door and found her body and that of her husband, who hanged himself.

Harding described Mofu as an “angel” and said she was raising funds in honour and memory of her to ensure that Ayola, who will live with his grandmother, has a chance in life.

Harding said Mofu’s story was an incredible one.

“Carrie was an angel, she lived for her passion and that was to cook. She would make amazing meals for the people who visited The Backyard Cafe and everyone who met her would instantly fall in love with her warm, kind and generous personality,” Harding said.

After she was employed as a domestic worker it was discovered that Mofu had a passion for baking and cooking. Once she started preparing food she never stopped.

“She worked extremely hard and spent every waking minute learning new skills and improving her craft and after only one year, Carrie was promoted up the ranks to head chef.”

Early yesterday, donations for the child stood at more than R80000.

Anyone wanting to EFT funds can do so to:

Ref: ForAyola

NJ Harding

9101377290

Absa Meadowridge

632005

provinces@thenewage.co.za